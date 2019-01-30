US lawmakers introduced the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act on Tuesday with rare bi-partisan support to criminalize international doping fraud conspiracies, a week after the decided against suspending

The proposed law would attack US sponsorship and broadcast rights money for global events with US competitors to ensure fraud against Americans wouldn't go unpunished, with penalties up to a USD 1 million fine and 10 years in prison.

"Now is the time to create stiff penalties for Russia's cheating and send a signal that and other sponsors of state-directed fraud can't use corruption as a tool of foreign policy," US Senator said.

decided against re-imposing a ban on for missing a deadline to provide data from drug tests in the wake of the 2016 report from detailing Russian state-backed doping from 2011 to 2015 involving more than 1,000 athletes across more than 30

"We know from experience we must meet the bad behavior of Russia's corrupt government with strength," Whitehouse said.

"Anything less they take as encouragement. That's why the responses of and the to the Russian doping scandal fall woefully short."



While eventually received the data, (USADA) criticised WADA, saying: "Change is needed for a global system that holds athletes strictly accountable but allows states to corrupt and perpetuate massive fraud on athletes and the public."



The American lawmakers, one from each party introducing the bill in both the US Senate and House of Representatives, named their proposed law for Grigory Rodchenkov, the former Russian who served as a whistleblower for the cheating and is now in hiding in the for his safety.

"Without Dr. Rodchenkov's courage, we would still be in the dark about the extent of Russia's doping fraud," said US Senator

"He's now in hiding, fearing that Russian thugs may one day come for him... Dr. Rodchenkov and those other brave individuals who reveal the crimes of authoritarian regimes deserve better."



The bill would create punishments for a scheme to influence a global sporting event through banned substances or methods, bring restitution to victims from conspirators, aid whistleblowers through current witness and informant protection laws, and mandate sharing information with USADA.

"WADA's most recent decision to give Russia a free pass clearly conveys that leaders of international sport governance refuse to uphold the integrity of sport," US said.

"The current framework has proven ineffective and fundamentally unfit to defend clean athletes and prevent doping fraud."



Lawmakers said that by swapping out tainted doping test samples for clean ones, Russian officials at the 2014 Sochi cheated US athletes out of not only Olympic glory but also the opportunity for lucrative sponsorships -- and they did so with bribes and secret payments sometimes from US institutions.

"Never again should Russia or any other authoritarian state believe that there will be no legal consequences for committing doping fraud conspiracies," US said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)