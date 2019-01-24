US may offer FTA to Pak to assist in ending Afghan war: Report

The US may offer a free trade agreement (FTA) in return for its assistance in ending the Afghan war, a media report said on Thursday.

Dawn reported from that official sources said that US Senator Lindsey Graham, who visited this week, is believed to have discussed this idea with Pakistani leaders.

Graham first proposed offering an to Pakistan, after a recent visit to

"If we can go to and put a free trade agreement on the table to get the Pakistanis to push the to the peace table, and you can end the Afghan war," he said.

Graham, a of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is considered Trump's closest ally in and the US media say that the often uses him to float ideas that he wants debated publicly.

Before leaving for last week, Senator Graham is believed to have said in close official circles that he would discuss his proposal with Pakistani leaders and also explore the possibility of arranging the Pakistani prime minister's visit to

Graham indicated that this was not just his proposal as people in the also wanted to explore both possibilities.

The US has long complained provides sanctuaries to the leadership of the Afghan It has also long claimed could do more to bring the to the table for negotiations.

