JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in UK prison for skipping bail
Business Standard

Trump ready to take military action in Venezuela, says Mike Pompeo

'The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent,' said Mike Pompeo

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

CIA Director Mike Pompeo
CIA Director Mike Pompeo (Photo: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the administration of President Donald Trump was prepared to take military action to stem the crisis in Venezuela.

"The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do," Pompeo said on Fox Business Network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU