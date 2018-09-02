US military to cancel USD 300m aid to Pakistan over its inaction against terror groups

The has decided to cancel USD 300 million in aid to over its failure to take decisive actions against groups, the said on Saturday, a fresh blow to the deteriorating ties between the two nations.

The move, which needs to be approved by the US Congress, is part of a broader suspension of aid announced in January.

US since assuming office has been tough on over its inaction against terror groups. Trump in August last year unveiled his new policy and asked to do more against such groups.

The US in January this year suspended more than USD 1.15 billion security assistance to Pakistan, accusing it of harbouring terror groups like the Afghan and the Haqqani Network within its borders and showing unwillingness to take "decisive actions" against them, a move that affected bilateral ties.

has now sought Congressional determination to reprogramme USD 300 million of its (CSF) for Pakistan "due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the Strategy", told

He said the would aim to spend the money on other "urgent priorities" before the funds expire on September 30, 2018.

With the latest move, the (DoD) has reprogrammed USD 800 million CSF destined for Pakistan as US did not give the necessary certification to that the country has taken strong steps against terrorist groups like the Haqqani network and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"This is not a new decision or a new announcement," Faulkner told in response to a question.

"We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network and LeT in the region," Faulkner said, adding that the USD 300 million aid - which had earlier been suspended - should be used elsewhere.

Pentagon will have a congressional response before September 30, to allow it to implement the reprogramming actions, he said.

The announcement comes just four days before US is due to visit Pakistan to meet Pakistan's new leadership, including new

The issue of combatting terrorism is expected to be raised by Pompeo during his talks here with Khan this week.

A row erupted between the two nations following a telephone call by Pompeo to Khan on August 23, as took exception to the American version of the conversation that the issue of terrorism was discussed during the call.

