US moves to bar American tourists from visiting Cuba

The clamped down on US tourist visits to Tuesday, aiming to cut the flow of dollars to a country that accuses of helping prop up Venezuelan

The Treasury Department banned group and cruise ship and private yacht visits by Americans, taking aim at the most common ways US tourists and Cuban-Americans visit the island.

The move could constitute a heavy hit on Cuba, which saw more than a quarter-million US visitors in the first four months of 2019, almost double the figure from a year earlier.

"The holds the Cuban regime accountable for its repression of the Cuban people, its interference in Venezuela, and its direct role in the man-made crisis led by Nicolas Maduro," the State Department said in a statement.

"Empowered by Cuba, he has created a humanitarian disaster that destabilizes the region." said the aim was to end what the administration considers "veiled tourism" to

"We will continue to take actions to restrict the Cuban regime's access to US dollars," Bolton said on

The condemned the move, which could cost the country's economy tens of millions of dollars a year in lost income.

"They seek to stifle the economy and damage the standard of living of Cubans to wrest political concessions," said in a tweeted statement. "They'll fail again."



American tourism in took off after then moved to ease the half-century trade embargo against the communist government in 2014 -- even though continuing restrictions kept visits nominally in the realm of cultural and artistic exchanges and business dealings.

Cuba and the US restored ties in 2015 and Obama himself visited in a historic presidential trip in March 2016, meeting with then- Weeks later, the ban was lifted on US commercial ship visits, opening the door for the cruise ship industry to expand stops in Cuba.

But President came into office attacking the Obama opening, and within months began tightening relations, first by banning individual visits and limiting commercial interactions.

The State Department tied the new ban directly to Havana's support for Maduro -- whose embattled regime faces a direct challenge from US-backed Juan Guaido, the self-declared of

"Veiled tourism has served to line the pockets of the Cuban military, the very same people supporting in and repressing the Cuban people on the island," the State Department said.

Collin Laverty, president of Cuba Educational Travel, one of the US agencies which arranges visits to Cuba, accused the of playing by trying to appease conservative anti- Cuban immigrants in Florida, an important election swing state where they carry significant political weight.

"This political grandstanding aimed at in the run up to the 2020 elections is so unfortunate for the millions of Cubans that will feel the crunch from less US visitors," said Laverty.

"This has nothing to do with empowering the Cuban people and has everything to do with empowering a handful of people in that have never even been to Cuba."



Travel industry officials said that people who are booked on tours now will be able to go, ensuring that advanced-booked cruise ships will likely be operating from to throughout this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)