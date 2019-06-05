Passengers trapped for 6 hours in Paris tunnel on high-speed train

Train passengers were stuck for six hours in a outside on Tuesday after their high-speed service suffered a power cut just minutes after departure, leaving them in sweltering heat, without or working toilets.

The train bound for became trapped in the in the Yerres area outside French said the power failure lasted only 10 or 15 minutes but the train was unable to restart because of its position.

A new train was sent in to shunt the stalled carriages along, but without success.

Passengers were relocated through the to the working train in front accompanied by staff, firefighters and police, according to an AFP journalist, who said two passengers were looked after by emergency workers.

One tourist, 68-year-old Australian Heather Manton, expressed concern over her reservations in and described the experience as "horrible".

The passengers were finally on the move by late afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)