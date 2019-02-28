US NSA Bolton dials Doval amid tensions between India, Pak

US has talked to his Indian counterpart for a second time amidst tense ties between and in the aftermath of the terror attack and New Delhi's air strike against JeM terror training camp in Balaklot.

Doval and Bolton are understood to have discussed the current situation in the region during the telephonic conversation on Wednesday, official sources here said.

The two national security advisers previously talked on February 15 during which they resolved to hold to account for its obligations under the UN resolutions and remove all obstacles to designate Pakistan-based (JeM) as a global terrorist.

Bolton supported India's right to self-defence against cross-border and offered all assistance to to bring the perpetrators and backers of the attack promptly to justice.

Tensions have escalated between and in the wake of the attack by Pakistan-based JeM.

India carried out air strikes against the biggest training in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated. The facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the of the JeM

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)