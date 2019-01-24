US, regional powers recognise Maduro opponent as Venezuela leader

The and major South American nations recognised Venezuelan as Wednesday while the UN urged dialogue in to avoid "disaster", leaving increasingly isolated.

Major regional players Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and all gave their backing to Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president, which he made in front of crowd of tens of thousands of supporters in the capital

The called for free elections to restore democracy.

however lashed out at Western countries and and expressed "solidarity" with Maduro while extended lukewarm support to him.

In Moscow, criticised the international community saying events in "show clearly the attitude of the progressive international community towards international law, sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of a country where it seeks a change in power."



But the avalanche of support for Guaido dramatically raised the stakes in Venezuela, an that has become deeply impoverished under Maduro.

Maduro has clung to power through the support of the Venezuelan military, and is a socialist ally of Russia, which last month sent two nuclear-capable bombers to the country to participate in a military drill.

Just minutes after Guaido's declaration, US recognised him as interim leader, and declared his was "the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people".

"The people of have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law," Trump said.

The US said it stood ready to use "all options" if Maduro tries to quash the opposition, in an implied threat of military force.

Maduro responded saying he was cutting off diplomatic ties with Washington, as his riot police clashed with opposition supporters in

"Get Out! Leave Here we have dignity, damn it," Maduro said, giving US diplomats 72 hours to depart.

But Guaido tweeted in response that, under him, Venezuela wants countries "to maintain their diplomatic presence in our country".

And the said "former Maduro" did not have the authority to sever relations.

UN appealed for dialogue.

"What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that would lead to the kind of conflict that would be a disaster for the people of Venezuela and for the region," he said at the in

Tweeting from the Swiss ski resort, Brazilian President said: " recognises Mr. as Venezuela's " He added that " will support politically and economically the process of transition so that democracy and social peace return to Venezuela".

Bolsonaro, a far-right former paratrooper who has set about forging close ties with the since taking power at the beginning of January, has repeatedly vowed to challenge Maduro in any way he can.

Colombian President Ivan Duque, another US ally also at Davos, said his country was behind Guaido and will "accompany this process of transition to democracy so that the Venezuelan people free themselves of their dictatorship".

Canadian expressed "full support" for Guaido, adding: "It's an important day for Venezuela and I'm grateful for the solidarity of the Lima Group in speaking out on this." Eleven members of the 14-nation Lima Group -- Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, and -- later issued a joint statement endorsing Guaido as

The three holdouts included Mexico, which has maintained a principle of non-intervention under Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as and Saint Lucia.

The is not a member but supports the group, which has taken an increasingly strident stance against Maduro, whom it sees as anti-democratic.

The did not join the countries lining up behind Guaido but called for "free and credible elections".

"The EU strongly calls for the start of an immediate political process leading to free and credible elections, in conformity with the constitutional order," the bloc's diplomatic said in a statement.

The member states "remain ready to support the restoration of democracy and rule of law in Venezuela through a credible peaceful political process in line with the Venezuelan constitution", she added.

President tweeted that "I hope that all of will unite in support of democratic forces in Venezuela".

He added: "Unlike Maduro, the parliamentary assembly, including have a democratic mandate from Venezuelan citizens.

