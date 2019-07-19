US sanctions 12 entities, individuals linked to Iran's nuclear program

-
ALSO READ
Amid Iran's threat of withdrawal, why Nuclear NPT is still important?
Iran 'playing with fire' after breach of nuclear deal, says Donald Trump
Overall nuclear arms decline but India, Pakistan expanding arsenal: Report
Iran playing with fire, says Trump after Tehran exceeds nuclear deal limit
Iran retreats nuclear pledges but stops short of violating 2015 pact
-
The United States has slapped sanctions against 12 individuals and entities linked to the Iran's nuclear enrichment program.
Based in Iran, Belgium and China, these entities and individuals are linked to the nuclear proliferation-sensitive activities of the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company -- known by its Persian acronym, TESA, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.
In addition to a freeze on any of their assets within the United States, the sanctioned persons and entities will be denied access to the country's financial system and listed online as Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) proliferators, Pompeo said.
"The United States strongly condemns Iran's recent expansion of sensitive nuclear activities, including increasing its stockpile of low enriched uranium and enriching uranium at levels above 3.67 per cent," the secretary of state said.
According to Pompeo, there is no credible reason for Iran to expand its nuclear program at this time other than as a transparent attempt to "extort" the international community.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU