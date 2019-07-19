JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News

China's total debt rises to 303% of GDP in Q1, now 15% of global total: IIF
Business Standard

US sanctions 12 entities, individuals linked to Iran's nuclear program

According to Pompeo, there is no credible reason for Iran to expand its nuclear program at this time

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo

The United States has slapped sanctions against 12 individuals and entities linked to the Iran's nuclear enrichment program.

Based in Iran, Belgium and China, these entities and individuals are linked to the nuclear proliferation-sensitive activities of the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company -- known by its Persian acronym, TESA, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

In addition to a freeze on any of their assets within the United States, the sanctioned persons and entities will be denied access to the country's financial system and listed online as Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) proliferators, Pompeo said.

"The United States strongly condemns Iran's recent expansion of sensitive nuclear activities, including increasing its stockpile of low enriched uranium and enriching uranium at levels above 3.67 per cent," the secretary of state said.

According to Pompeo, there is no credible reason for Iran to expand its nuclear program at this time other than as a transparent attempt to "extort" the international community.
First Published: Fri, July 19 2019. 07:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU