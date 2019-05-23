US says it is confident about fairness, integrity of Indian elections

The Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor.

"I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there," State Department told reporters during an off-camera gaggle here.

Unlike other countries, the US does not send its observers to because of the strong independent credentials of the Commission of

"We have a very strong relationship and a lot of cooperation with the on a full range of issues, and the (of State, Mike Pompeo) has said numerous times that we have a true strategic partner in India," Ortagus said in response to a question.

The praised and its people for carrying out such a massive exercise peacefully, describing it as fascinating. "Someone pointed this out to me today that India's is the largest exercise in democracy in human history," she said.

"I think with everything going on in the world, that's a thing that we can pause and think about and certainly commend the Indian people," Ortagus added.

had on Wednesday said that the Indian election was the largest democratic exercise in the world. "With about 900 million eligible voters, the size of the electorate had swelled by more than 80 million compared to 2014. In that election, 550 million people ultimately cast votes," it had said.

Richard M Rossow, at the think-tank, said the next will have a difficult time managing ties with the

"A dual-track approach is quite clear: Continued progress in deepening our security relationship while simultaneously engaging in a wider trade fight," Rossow said.

"Too often this trade fight is attributed mainly to the This is unfair, as the took significant steps to slow imports in recent years, such as increasing customs duties and initiating new local content mandates for government procurement," Rossow told in response to a question.

He said while the next government in India might trigger fresh reforms early in its tenure, they are likely to be more focused on attracting foreign investment rather than taking steps that could increase imports.

"Investment-oriented reforms are unlikely to assuage US trade policy concerns. So this dual-track approach is likely to persist post-election," Rossow added.

A editorial piece said the election had become a sweeping referendum on the last five years of governance by Narendra Modi, the country's dominant and divisive

It is also likely to be the world's most expensive elections, with parties estimated to have spent a total of as much as USD7 billion, it read.

"During the campaign this year, Mr. Modi's seemed to intensify its Hindu right-wing rhetoric. Whether voters reward or punish that choice will be one of the most important takeaways from the biggest elections in the world," the NYT said.

According to The Washington Post, the result of this election will be pivotal to the future of India, soon to become the world's most populous nation.

"India is attempting to catch up in economic terms with China, its neighbour to the east, a pursuit that requires massive investment in infrastructure and significant policy change. At the same time, the country is also deciding what kind of democracy it wants to be, having embraced a Hindu by a landslide in the last national polls in 2014," the daily said.

In a dispatch from New Delhi, reported that appears on track for a second term if exit polls bear out, "but less clear to investors and executives is which version of Mr Modi would take charge: the business-friendly leader or the divisive nationalist.

