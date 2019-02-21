US slaps sanctions against Indian man, parents for running global drug smuggling network

The US has slapped sanctions against a UAE-based Indian man and his parents for allegedly running a global and network for heroin.

The on Wednesday said Jasmeet Hakimzada, who lives in the UAE, runs a global that smuggles heroin, cocaine, ephedrine, ketamine, and synthetic opioids into the US, Australia, and the UK.

Since 2008, Hakimzada has laundered hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit proceeds using his UAE-based company through financial institutions in the US, Brazil, India, Panama, the UAE and the UK, it alleged.

The Department of Treasury also designated his parents and four entities registered in or the UAE that form part of the narcotics trafficking organisation run by Hakimzada.

Jasmeet Hakimzada's global drug trafficking and network has been involved in heroin and synthetic opioids around the world, said Sigal Mandelker, Under for and Financial Intelligence.

The Treasury said it designated Harmohan Hakimzada, Hakimzada's father, for him being primary partner in the drug trafficking and operation; and Eljeet Kaur, his mother, who serves as an in two front companies in

The four entities designated today include three entities based in Maiwand Exim Private Limited, Maiwand Tobacco Limited, and Maiwand and UAE-based Maiwand General Trading Company LLC, which operates as a front for an array of illicit activities to include shipping narcotics and as well as laundering large sums of narcotics proceeds.

On April 5, 2017, a federal grand jury in the for the Middle District of indicted Hakimzada on 46 counts of drug trafficking and money laundering, the Treasury said in a

Over the course of three years from 2014 through 2016, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an extensive investigation into Hakimzada's global narcotics and money laundering operation uncovering dozens of drug trafficking and money laundering-related transactions transiting the US involving numerous US banks, as well as drug shipments directly to the US using commercial international

