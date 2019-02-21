ZEE5 and Dialog Announce a Strategic Partnership to Bring the Largest Bouquet of Premium Regional Content to Sri Lanka

/ -- ZEE5's extensive bouquet of 1,00,000 hours of premium Indian content will now be available through the Dialog app



ZEE5, the largest digital entertainment platform for language content, announced its very first international partnership in the SAARC region with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's connectivity provider. The partnership will provide Dialog app users with over 1,00,000 hours of premium regional content. Dialog customers will be able to subscribe at a charge of LKR 350 per month to access one of the region's best content libraries.

Dialog customers will be able to access Originals like Karenjit Kaur, Zero Kms as well as recent crime thrillers Rangbaaz and Abhay, scintillating Bollywood hits like Veere Di Wedding and Toilet; an extensive Tamil content library including top shows like Sembaruthi, Poove Poochoodava and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Tamil Originals including Kallachirippu, America Mapillai and D7 as well as recent blockbusters like Mersal.

Speaking about the association, Archana Anand, - Global said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dialog Axiata for our launch in With over 1,00,000 hours of content across multiple genres and 12 languages, Dialog's subscribers now have access to the largest library of Indian content that's available in one single destination. is rapidly developing into an exciting market for entertainment content, and we look forward to jointly exploring this opportunity with Dialog Axiata."



Commenting on the partnership, Mangala Hettiarachchi, Senior - Global and Content Services, said, "We are extremely proud to have partnered with ZEE5 so soon into their international launch. This affiliation strengthens the content portfolio offered by Dialog ViU by opening one of the region's best content libraries to our customers. Dialog customers can now watch the best content on the best in at any time, from anywhere, on any without commercials."



ZEE5 offers over 1,00,000 hours of Indian TV shows, movies, videos, etc. across 12 languages to South Asians across the globe. ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, and on Smart TVs, TV, TVs and Fire TV.

