JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Zinc, aluminium at multi-year lows as coronavirus devastates commodities
Business Standard

Wall Street nosedives for 2nd straight day; Dow Jones, S&P 500 sink 3% each

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 800 points, or 3.0 per cent, at 24,986.27

AFP | PTI  |  New York 

Dow Jones
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, US | Reuters

Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading Friday, suffering another steep decline as fears of an economic slowdown due to coronavirus again pummeled global markets.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 800 points, or 3.0 per cent, at 24,986.27. The index had shed more than 11 per cent this week heading into Friday's session.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.1 per cent to 2,887.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 3.3 per cent to 8,285.87.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU