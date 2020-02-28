Wall Street nosedives for 2nd straight day; Dow Jones, S&P 500 sink 3% each

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street drops more than 1% as coronavirus fears grow; Dow falls 328 pts
Wall Street eyes steepest slide in nearly six weeks on growth worries
Coronavirus: Wall Street opens in red, Dow falls 1.6%; S&P 500 down 1.7%
Wall Street kicks off 2020 at record levels on China stimulus, trade hopes
Wall Street hits record high on optimism about US-China deal, FAANG rally
-
Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading Friday, suffering another steep decline as fears of an economic slowdown due to coronavirus again pummeled global markets.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 800 points, or 3.0 per cent, at 24,986.27. The index had shed more than 11 per cent this week heading into Friday's session.
The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.1 per cent to 2,887.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 3.3 per cent to 8,285.87.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU