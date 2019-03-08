US urges Pakistan to take 'sustained and irreversible' actions against terrorists

The US has asked to take "sustained and irreversible" actions against terrorist groups operating from its territory, according to a top State Department

The State Department statement came as Pakistan, under global pressure after the terror attack and India's air strikes against a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26, has started taking actions against some of the terrorist outfits and their leaders over the past few days.

In Islamabad, the announced that a total of 121 members of the proscribed groups have so far been taken into "preventive detention" across

State Department told reporters at his biweekly conference on Thursday, "I would say that we, the notes these steps and we continue to urge to take sustained, irreversible actions against terrorist groups that will prevent future attacks and promote regional stability".

"We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its Security Council obligations to deny terrorists safe haven and block their entry to funds," he said.

Responding to questions, Palladino refrained from giving a direct answer on the move in to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist, but said that the US and its allies in the want to update the UN list of terrorist organisations and leaders.

"Our views on and Jaish-e-Mohammed are well-known. Jaish-e-Mohammed is a United Nations-designated terrorist group that has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and is a threat to regional stability. is the founder and of JEM," he said.

Questions on sanctions committee deliberations are confidential and as such it is not something that the State Department is going to be able to comment on specific matters in that regard, he said.

"But we will continue to work with the sanctions committee to ensure that the list is updated and that it is accurate," Palladino said.

At the US Capitol, India's to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Kevin McCarthy, the in the

"We must stand strong against acts of and work together to improve trade between our nations," the top said after the meeting.

Tensions between and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district in February 14.

launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to on March 1.

