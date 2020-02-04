JUST IN
Tata Power to set up 50 charging stations for electric vehicles in NCR
USFDA completes inspection of Cadila Healthcare's Ahmedabad facility

Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed at Rs 264.05 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.46 per cent from its previous close

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Tuesday said the inspection of its manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad by the US health regulator was completed with no observations.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the manufacturing facility of Alidac Pharmaceuticals, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, at SEZ, Ahmedabad from January 27 to February 4, 2020, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

"At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued. The site manufactures oncology injectables for the regulated markets," it added.

First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 20:02 IST

