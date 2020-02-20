Uttar Pradesh an 'Achiever State': DIPP business reform action plan report

-
Uttar Pradesh has become an 'Achiever State', as per the DIPP's Business Reform Action Plan - 2017-18 (BRAP).
The state was given a combined score of 92.89 per cent in the report released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of the central government.
The state secured 12th position in this assessment, while it was ranked 14th in 2016, an official release said here on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh's new and improved single window portal (Nivesh Mitra) has simplified the process of setting up industries, it added.
