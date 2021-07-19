'V'-shaped recovery on resumption in business activity, says Nomura

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
Google might be working to compete with Apple's device-locating network
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Apple agrees to testify before US Senate on app store antitrust concerns
US Capitol violence: Apple signals return of social app Parler in App store
-
There has been a 'V'-shaped recovery in resumption after the second wave of the pandemic, and business activity is now closing in on the pre-pandemic levels, a report by a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.
The 'Nomura India Business Resumption Index' (NIBRI) accelerated to 96.4 for the week ended on Sunday from 94.9 in the previous week, and is now only 3.6 percentage points (pp) below pre-pandemic levels.
Mobility indicators, such as Google's workplace and retail and recreation mobility indices, continued to rise (up 2.4 pp and 5.1 pp, respectively, as compared to the preceding week), as did the Apple driving index (up 3.9 pp). Power demand fell 2.8 per cent, after rising 1.4 per cent in the previous week to pre-pandemic levels.
The labour participation rate moderated to 40.4 per cent from 40.6 per cent. "
The first flush of conventional monthly data for June suggest a gradual 'V'-shaped recovery from the nadir in May," the brokerage said.
In the first half of July, GST e-way bills have moderated to 28.2 million as against 29.9 million in June, railway freight revenues are flat and power demand momentum has eased, but that largely reflects seasonal softness, with underlying activity continuing to improve, it said.
The brokerage said pace of vaccination has slowed marginally in July thus far to an average run-rate of 36 lakh doses per day as against 38 lakh in June, and the pandemic cases are plateauing at an elevated level of about 39,000 per day.
With mobility continuing to pick up through July and broader vaccination coverage still a quarter away, the key risk to India's growth recovery is the threat of a third wave during this period, it warned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU