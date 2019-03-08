No direction to withdraw troops from Afghanistan: US general

The has not received any order from to withdraw troops from war-torn Afghanistan, a top US said Thursday.

"We've not--congressman, we've not been directed to withdraw (troops from Afghanistan), and there are no orders to withdraw anything," of the US Central Command, told members of the during a Congressional hearing.

had in December last year announced that the US would pull troops from

Gen Votel said his advice is that any decision to reduce forces in should be done in full consultation with its coalition partners, and of course the government of

"It should pivot off political progress and the reconciliation process," he said, responding to questions from lawmakers on reports about a time-line of withdrawal of troops from this war-ravaged country.

The US said any drawdown or withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan should be based on conditions on the ground and the progress in the political process as well.

A high-level US team led by Special Representatives Zalmay Khalilzad is currently holding talks with the representatives in Qatar's capital,

"Khalilzad's efforts are really focused on developing a framework that can lead to inter-Afghan discussions," Gen Votel said, adding that this involves overcoming some obstacles that, right now, are preventing the from talking to the government of Afghanistan.

"But Khalilzad is working through those issues. Once those inter-Afghan discussions are commenced, then I think we will have the opportunity to address the issues that you are talking about directly," he said, when Congresswoman asked if he can tell how the framework addresses the rights of women in Afghanistan and how women were being included in the negotiation process.

The US said that the US and the are in the very early in the process of talks.

"There have been no agreements from either side. We have not given anything up and they have not given anything up," he said, adding that the US and Special Representatives Khalilzad is not leaving out the democratically-elected government of Afghanistan in the process.

Winning in Afghanistan, the described means a negotiated settlement between government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, and safeguarding US national interests.

"Particularly ensuring that this country, this region can't be used to attack our homeland. So that would have to be satisfied as part of any overall agreement here in terms of that and I think is a lot of the nuance of the ongoing discussions that are taking are taking place right now," Gen Votel said.

He also advocated the need to have a sustained presence of the US in Afghanistan.

"I think we have to ensure that there, either through our own presence or through whatever other arrangements we can make, that we can address that particular threat," he said.

