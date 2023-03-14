JUST IN
Mahindra unit in Bangladesh winds up operations, ceases to exist
Vedanta Aluminium signs pact with Dalmia cement to supply industrial wastes

Vedanta Aluminium is a preferred supplier of high-quality fly ash to some of the country's leading cement producers

Topics
Cement makers | Dalmia Cement | Vedanta aluminium production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

fly ash

Vedanta Aluminium on Tuesday said it has entered into a long-term pact with Dalmia Cement for supply of industrial wastes such as fly ash and spent pot lining for manufacturing low carbon cement.

Under the pact, Vedanta's mega aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda, Odisha will supply around 20 rakes of fly ash every month for five years to Dalmia Cement's manufacturing units in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Assam, and spent pot lining (SPL) for three years to the company's plant at Rajgangpur, Odisha.

Vedanta Aluminium is a preferred supplier of high-quality fly ash to some of the country's leading cement producers, fostering industrial collaboration for the production of low-carbon cement, the company said in a statement.

"Strategic collaborations such as this will provide multiple benefits in terms of enhanced quality, sustainability and cost benefits to cement manufacturing, while helping us in gainful waste management.

"Our waste-to-wealth initiatives are designed to develop thriving value-chains for converting our by-products into resources for complementary industries and is a significant step forward in our journey towards becoming a leader in sustainable development," Sunil Gupta, CEO of Vedanta Ltd - Jharsuguda, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:40 IST

