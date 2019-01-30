Venezuela bars self-declared president Guaido from leaving country

Venezuela's barred self-declared from leaving the country and froze his accounts Tuesday, as leader seeks to neutralize the American-backed

The 35-year-old of the legislature "is prohibited from leaving the country until the end of the (preliminary) investigation" for having "caused harm to peace in the republic," high court said.

The court is stacked with Maduro loyalists.

The move came after the State Department revealed that Guaido -- the and self-proclaimed interim -- has been handed control of Venezuela's US accounts.

US of State signed off on the order last week, which was then followed on Monday by US sanctions targeting Venezuela's PDVSA, the cash-strapped government's main source of hard currency.

"This certification will help Venezuela's legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people," State Department said in a statement.

Guaido shrugged off Maduro's efforts to choke his progress as "nothing new."



"I'm not dismissing the threats, the persecution at this time, but we're here, we're continuing to do our jobs," he told reporters as he arrived at the

Guaido, who has been recognized as by US President Donald Trump, sent a message to the country's top court on warning that "the regime is in its final stage."



"You shouldn't sacrifice yourselves for the usurper and his gang," he added.

In Washington, Trump's national security warned of "serious consequences" if any harm comes to the Venezuelan

"Let me reiterate -- there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido," Trump tweeted.

The opposition-controlled legislature, meanwhile, named "diplomatic representatives" to a dozen that, like the US, have recognized Guaido as the

At the White House, US met with Guaido's appointed charge d'affaires in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, to discuss the crisis.

The 35-year-old stormed onto the political stage as a virtual unknown on January 3, of the National Assembly, a body that had been largely neutralized by the

On January 23, he declared himself the country's and vowed to lead a transitional government that would hold

To keep up the pressure, he has called two more mass demonstrations against the government this week, and has appealed to the powerful military to change sides, offering amnesty to those who do.

At least 40 people have been killed in clashes with security forces nationwide and at least 850 arrested since January 21 when a brief military rebellion was put down in Caracas, according to the UN human rights office in

said the sanctions against would prevent Maduro from diverting resources from the country until power could be transferred to an interim or democratically-elected government.

A furious Maduro, 56, said Trump would have "blood all over his hands" if violence breaks out in

In a tweet, he urged the opposition to "ignore the imperialist calls" and reiterated his offer of dialogue to Guaido. He has previously accused the US of trying to orchestrate a coup d'etat.

Gustavo Tarre, Venezuela's new pro-Guaido to the Organization of American States, rejected the coup accusation and cast doubt on the staying power of Maduro's regime, saying no one would defend him to the death.

Russia's said the new sanctions "violate all possible international norms" and said the US has "publicly taken a course toward illegal regime change."



Chinese foreign ministry said his country opposes "unilateral sanctions" as they "will only complicate the situation and will not help solve practical problems."



The is already reeling from a deep economic crisis that has pushed millions into poverty and driven 2.3 million more to migrate.

Hyperinflation, shortages of and medicine and failing has spread misery, undermining support for a leftist regime that has held power for two decades.

Trump's national security Bolton called Monday for Venezuela's security forces "to accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power."



He also reiterated Trump's position that "all options are on the table." Acting did not rule out a US military deployment to

But the Lima Group of Latin American and is opposed to "military intervention" in the Venezuela, Peru's said.

Six European nations -- Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and -- have said they would follow suit unless Maduro calls elections by February 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)