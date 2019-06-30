VHP reiterates demand to repeal articles 370 and 35-A

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sunday reiterated its demand for revocation of articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution at the end of its two-day central managing committee meet here.

The right-wing outfit also raised sought early delimitation of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly constituencies, besides an expeditious step for rehabilitation of the migrant Kashmiri pandits in the valley.

The VHP meet also strongly raised the demand of the deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims from the state, said the outfit's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

The VHP's other demands included steps for opening up of the Sharada Peeth pilgrimage in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and facilitating Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Ladakh, said Bansal.

"This is for the first time that the central managing committee met in Jammu. The meeting was attended by 225 senior office bearers including national president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje," Bansal told PTI.

"This was also for the first time in the history of the party that a full day was devoted to any state as both the resolution passed yesterday (Saturday) were related to Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Bansal said several other important issues like construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, protection of cows, "love jehad", and the mismanagement in the government-controlled temples.

The VHP spokesperson said the issue of the alleged spending of offerings to some temples in south India on Christian missioneries instead of the welfare for Hindus also came up for a detailed discussion during the meeting.

Bansal said the meeting was of the opinion that the Article 370 and Article 35-A, which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir, should be revoked immediately to counter separatism in the state.

"A resolution was adopted unanimously, demanding immediate revocation of these articles which make the state different from the rest of the country and encourage separatism besides being discriminatory to some sections of the people living in the state," he said.

Bansal alluded to the discrimination referring to the property rights of women married outside the state and refugees from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and west Pakistan settled in the state.

He said the resolution also demanded the rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant Hindus in their respective places of birth in the valley, besides proper security and restoration and preservation of their places of worship.

The meeting also discussed the alleged discrimination with the Jammu and Ladakh regions and demanded delimitation of the state's assembly constituencies to end the lingering bias against the two regions.

The VHP leaders also sought immediate deportation of all Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals from the state, saying there is a conspiracy afoot to change Jammu's demography by settling them in the region.

Another resolution adopted in the VHP meet called for the development of Hindu religious places in the state with provision for better facilities to devotees undertaking pilgrimages here, said Bansal.

"The holy places of pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir will have to be developed, their grandeur enhanced, adequate security cover will have to be provided, the traditional modes of worship reinstated, only then will the real soul of Kashmir be strengthened," said Bansal, quoting the VHP resolution.

He said the Sharda Peeth in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir near the Line of Control is not only one of the most important 'Shaktipeeeth' (power house) of Hinduism but also a great place of learning.

The VHP is accordingly requesting the Centre to take up its opening for the pilgrimage with the Pakistan government and handing over its management to Hindus so that its pristine glory can be restored and the traditional mode of worship can restart there.

The VHP also requested the Centre to take up with China the opening of Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Ladakh route and said it would not only save time but also provide a safe route for the pilgrims, said Bansal.

Pitching for a cable car project for the Amarnath cave shrine, he said the resolution also demanded opening of the Kargil route to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

