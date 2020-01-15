JUST IN
AAP fielding candidates accused of inciting violence: BJP's Kapil Mishra
Business Standard

Video of Manoj Tiwari dancing to our poll campaign song made by BJP: AAP

The tweet was captioned,"LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it (sic)"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manoj Tiwari

A "morphed" video showing Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dancing to AAP's assembly poll campaign song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' was made by a supporter and not by the party, the AAP has informed the Delhi election body.

The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had issued a notice for violation of the Model Code of Conduct to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and sought its reply after it posted the video on its Twitter handle on January 11.

The tweet was captioned,"LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it (sic)".

The AAP, in its reply on Tuesday, said the video was not created by it but by an AAP supporter who had "morphed" visuals from Tiwari's films and interweaved it into the video with 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' playing in the background, according to a poll official.

The party had just shared it on its Twitter handle, the AAP said in its reply, he said.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 18:05 IST

