Kerala: CPI(M) and CPI to share Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant next month

Major coalition partners of Kerala's ruling LDF--CPI(M) and CPI-- will contest from the two of the three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from the southern state next month.
The decision to share the seats that the LDF is to contest was taken by the front's meeting attended by its leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday.
The CPI later announced former national general secretary of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), P Santhosh Kumar, as the party's candidate for one seat. He is the Kannur district secretary of the CPI.
The CPI(M) is expected to announce its candidate later this week. Two of the three Rajya Sabha seats are likely to be won by the LDF.
LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the CPI(M) and the CPI shared the seat after reaching a general understanding among all the coalition partners.
All the parties in the front have put forward their opinion on the matter, Vijayaraghavan told reporters.
"All parties in the front are working in unison. The suggestion came after examining the general situation in the country. The decision was taken not merely on the basis of the membership of each party in the Assembly", he said.
The Left alliance consists of CPI(M), CPI, KC(M), NCP, JD(S), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and various smaller parties.
The elections are being held as the terms of senior Congress leader A K Antony, K Somaprasad (CPI-M) and M V Shreyams Kumar (LJD) will expire on April 2.
The Congress has started discussing the party's candidate for its lone seat.
Antony has said he will quit active parliamentary politics and not seek re-election to the Rajya Sabha, but will continue to contribute to party politics in Kerala.
The former Defence minister said he wants younger party members to get a chance and that he had turned 81 and did not keep good health.
The former Kerala chief minister also said he would be shifting base to the southern state after retiring from the Upper House next month.
