Virus strands Norway racer in Alaska after Iditarod win

Thomas Waerner won this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, yet he is still waiting to return to his home in Norway.

The Anchorage Daily reported Waerner and his 16 dogs have been stranded in Alaska by travel restrictions and flight cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old Waerner plans to fly home in early June. He has five children and 35 other sled dogs in Torpa, Norway.

He missed the 10th birthday of one of his children and misses morning coffee with his wife, who left Alaska in March, shortly before health restrictions stopped travel.

