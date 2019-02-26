Zinc futures rise 0.31% on spot demand

futures Tuesday edged 0.31 per cent higher to Rs 194.30 per kg as speculators created positions, triggered by a firm trend in the domestic spot markets on industrial demand.

At the Multi commodity Exchange, for delivery in current month move dup by 60 paise, of 0.31 per cent, to Rs 194.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,252 lots.

Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by participants following improved demand in the domestic spot market, influenced prices in futures trade.

