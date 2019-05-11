Want to make women of Bond series feel 'real': 'Bond25' writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who recently boarded the "Bond 25" project as a writer, has said her motive is to make female characters in the franchise feel "real".

Waller-Bridge will be credited as a alongside & Robert Wade, with Cary Joji Fukunaga, who will also direct the film.

The 33-year-old actor- is best known for creating hit series like "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve".

During her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast, Waller-Bridge said, "It's such an exciting story and it's just been a thrill to work on."



Bond have a poor track record when it comes to the portrayal of its female characters but there has been a shift in recent times.

And Waller-Bridge hopes to continue in that direction.

"It's mainly about making them feel like real people, you know? Which they do in the previous I think Daniel's have had really fantastic Bond girls, so it's just keeping it up."



Waller-Bridge also said that she will "see what (she) can sneak in" in terms of feminist humour.

will mark Daniel Craig's fifth outing as the famed fictional British winner is playing the villain in the film.

Malek is leading the pack of newcomers which boasts talented names such as "Maniac" fame Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, " 2049" Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and " Marvel" star

Returning cast members include as Eve Moneypenny, as Q, La Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann, as M, as Felix Leiter, and as

The film is scheduled to release in April 2020.

