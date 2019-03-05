War of words between TMC and BJP over air strike in Pakistan

Hitting out at the BJP for allegedly politicising the air strike in Pakistan, the Trinamool Tuesday accused it of trying to replace the emblem on the uniform of the armed forces with the saffron party's symbol.

The saffron party, in a counter allegation, said the ruling party in the state is echoing by casting doubts on the preemptive attack on the terror camps.

Last week, TMC supremo and Minister had sought evidence of the air strike, stating that opposition parties wanted to know the details of the (IAF) operation.

Trinamool (TMC) Derek O'Brien, in a statement, said Tuesday that the (BJP) should stop taking credit for the preemptive strike on terror camps in as the armed forces belong to and not to the saffron party.

"The BJP is shamelessly and trying to replace the Ashok Stambh (emblem) on the armed forces' uniform, with their party logo. Not a has politicised the air strike, it was just the BJP that did it.

"The armed forces are India's pride. We are always with them, but we will oppose the incumbent government, whose expiry date is over," O'Brien, who is also the TMC's in the Rajya Sabha, said.

had said on Saturday that those who did not have courage to avenge the killing of soldiers, when in power, were raising doubts on the recent air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camps for "cheap politics" and their statements made happy.

The BJP's state unit president, Dilip Ghosh, claimed that the TMC was harming interests of the nation by raising questions on the IAF operation.

" has expressed doubt over the casualty figure in the Balakot air strike, and so did Pakistan. We don't need Pakistan to harm the interests of the country, the TMC is capable of doing the job," Ghosh said at a press meet here.

The also took a dig at and Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that the opposition leaders enjoy more popularity in Pakistan than

"The people of the country will give a resounding reply in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to those who are betraying the country," he maintained.

Asked about K N Tripathi's comment on the air strike, flaying those who have expressed skepticism on its success, Ghosh said he did not take names, but clearly suggested that negative remarks against the armed forces were not welcome.

To another query on the casualty figure in the Balakot air strike, he said, "More than counting the bodies, what is more important is the fact that has given a befitting reply for the Pulwama attack on its jawans."



On February 14, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of 40 jawans.

Twelve days later, IAF jets crossed the Line of Control in Kashmir and pounded JeM training camps in Pakistan.

On Monday, IAF B S Dhanoa declined to comment on the death toll in the pre-emptive strike, saying it was for the government to provide details on the number of terrorists killed.

