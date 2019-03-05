BJP trying to replace military uniform emblem with party logo:

Hitting out at the BJP for allegedly politicising the air strike in Pakistan, the Tuesday said it was trying to replace the emblem on the uniform of armed forces with party logo.

The (BJP) should stop taking credit for the preemptive strike on terror camps in as armed forces belong to India, not to the saffron party, said.

"The BJP is shamelessly trying to replace the Ashok Stambh (emblem) on the armed forces' uniform, with their party logo. Not a has politicised the airstrike, it was just the BJP who did it.

"The armed forces are India's pride. We are always with them, but we will oppose the incumbent government, whose expiry date is over," O'Brien, who is also the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, said.

said on Saturday that those who did not have courage to avenge the killing of soldiers, when in power, were raising doubts on the recent air strike on for "cheap politics" and their statements have made happy.

Two days before Shah's assertion, West Bengal Chief Minister had demanded evidence of the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike.

She also said that the opposition parties wanted to know the details of the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)