CREDAI seeks TN govt's intervention on rise in cement prices

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Govt. Revises the ICT Policy With an aim to Boost Confidence and Attract IT Occupiers Over the Next Five Years
Chennai Overtakes Bengaluru, Unsold Inventory Less Than 50% of IT Capital - ANAROCK
Fourth qtr to be "substantially" better: India Cements Ltd
Comprehensive restructuring programme of public transport
Industrialist paints rosy picture for cement industry
-
: Realtors' body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India has sought the Tamil Nadu government's intervention on the 36 per cent hike in price of a cement bag.
The increase has affected especially the low and middle-income housing projects, president of CREDAI- Chennai W S Habib said.
The price of cement bag in Tamil Nadu has increased 36-44 per cent recently, he said.
"The housing and real estate sector is the biggest demand driver of cement, accounting for 65 per cent of the total consumption. The other major consumers of cement include public infrastructure at 20 per cent, industrial development at 15 per cent," he said in a statement.
Noting that 30,000 construction projects comprising residential and commercial were underway in the state, he sought the intervention of government to take steps to curb the cement price.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU