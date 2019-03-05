CREDAI seeks TN govt's intervention on rise in cement prices

: Realtors' body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of has sought the Tamil Nadu government's intervention on the 36 per hike in price of a bag.

The increase has affected especially the low and middle-income housing projects, of CREDAI- Chennai W S Habib said.

The price of bag in has increased 36-44 per recently, he said.

"The housing and is the biggest demand driver of cement, accounting for 65 per of the total consumption. The other major consumers of include at 20 per cent, industrial development at 15 per cent," he said in a statement.

Noting that 30,000 construction projects comprising residential and commercial were underway in the state, he sought the intervention of government to take steps to curb the

