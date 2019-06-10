Warm morning in Delhi, heatwave to continue throughout day

It was a warm morning in the national capital as the minimum settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Monday.

Heatwave will continue during the day and the maximum is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies and said there is no possibility of any respite from heatwave in the next few days.

On Sunday, the minimum recorded was 27.2 degrees while the maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

