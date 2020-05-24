JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tata Motors' JLR seeks COVID-19 support package in UK: Reports

5 more fresh coronavirus cases push count to 29 in Puducherry
Business Standard

Warm send-off for migrants as they recover from COVID-19 in Giridih

Topics
Social Issues

Press Trust of India 

Two migrant workers

were on Sunday given a warm send-off to their homes from a COVID-19 hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih district after they recovered from coronavirus infection.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha, Civil Surgeon Awadhesh Kumar Sinha and other health staff wished them and gave them bouquets.

They were sent off by a car to their homes in Nawasar and Bhandaron villages in the Dumri block of the district.

The civil surgeon asked them to always wear masks and maintain social distance, besides following other COVID-19 related guidelines.

The migrant workers were found to be COVID-19 positive after returning to the state.

Three persons have so far recovered in the district, while 13 others are undergoing treatment, Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU