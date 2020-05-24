Warm send-off for migrants as they recover from COVID-19 in Giridih

Two migrant workers



were on Sunday given a warm send-off to their homes from a COVID-19 hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih district after they recovered from coronavirus infection.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha, Civil Surgeon Awadhesh Kumar Sinha and other health staff wished them and gave them bouquets.

They were sent off by a car to their homes in Nawasar and Bhandaron villages in the Dumri block of the district.

The civil surgeon asked them to always wear masks and maintain social distance, besides following other COVID-19 related guidelines.

The migrant workers were found to be COVID-19 positive after returning to the state.

Three persons have so far recovered in the district, while 13 others are undergoing treatment, Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)