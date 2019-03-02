Jessica Chastain says 'It: Chapter Two' has bloodiest scene in history

-
Actor Jessica Chastain has teased a scene from her upcoming movie "It: Chapter Two", saying that it will be the bloodiest sequence to be ever shot for a horror film.
The 41-year-old actor recently appeared on "The Tonight Show" where host Jimmy Fallon asked her about the much-awaited film, which is a sequel to Andy Muschietti's 2017 hit "It".
"I'm gonna say something and I think I'm gonna be in trouble but I'm gonna do it. It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there's a scene that someone said on set that it's the most blood that's ever been in a horror film in a scene," she said.
"The next day I was pulling (fake) blood out of my eyeballs," Chastain added.
Directed by Muschietti, "It: Chapter Two" will also feature James McAvoy, Bill Skarsgard, Jay Ryan and Bill Hader.
