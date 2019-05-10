Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield to star in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

and have been roped in to feature in the Fox Searchlight's upcoming biopic 'The Eyes of Faye'.

'The Big Sick' is on board to helm the film and has penned the script of the movie, reported Variety.

The upcoming film is based on the documentary by the same name, which was directed by and

The movie will tell the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Faye Bakker, played by Garfield and

In the 1970s and '80s, Faye and Jim rose from their humble beginnings to create the world's largest and a theme park and were admired for their message of love and acceptance. was known for her indelible eyelashes, her distinctive singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life irrespective of their caste, colour or creed.

However, it wasn't long before financial misconduct, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal tore their marriage apart and toppled their empire.

Apart from starring, will also produce along with her producing partner Kelly Carmichael, and will serve as the

Apart from this, Chastain has a couple of films in the pipeline including 'Dark Phoenix', the highly anticipated 'It: Chapter 2' and 'Eve'.

Meanwhile, Garfield was recently roped in to play in 'Instrumental', which will be selling at

Showalter, who is best known for directing 'The Big Sick' and developing Netflix's 'Wet Hot American Summer' series, is currently working with Chastain as the two are developing an untitled holiday comedy that Chastain also stars in along with

He most recently helmed the romantic comedy 'The Lovebirds', starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

