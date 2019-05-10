Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield to star in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Actors Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield have been roped in to feature in the Fox Searchlight's upcoming biopic 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.
'The Big Sick' fame director Michael Showalter is on board to helm the film and Abe Sylvia has penned the script of the movie, reported Variety.
The upcoming film is based on the documentary by the same name, which was directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.
The movie will tell the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Garfield and Chastain.
In the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and Jim rose from their humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park and were admired for their message of love and acceptance. Tammy Faye was known for her indelible eyelashes, her distinctive singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life irrespective of their caste, colour or creed.
However, it wasn't long before financial misconduct, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal tore their marriage apart and toppled their empire.
Apart from starring, Chastain will also produce along with her producing partner Kelly Carmichael, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane. Jordana Mollick will serve as the executive producer.
Apart from this, Chastain has a couple of films in the pipeline including 'Dark Phoenix', the highly anticipated 'It: Chapter 2' and 'Eve'.
Meanwhile, Garfield was recently roped in to play pianist James Marsh in 'Instrumental', which will be selling at the Cannes Film Festival.
Showalter, who is best known for directing 'The Big Sick' and developing Netflix's 'Wet Hot American Summer' series, is currently working with Chastain as the two are developing an untitled holiday comedy that Chastain also stars in along with Octavia Spencer.
He most recently helmed the romantic comedy 'The Lovebirds', starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU