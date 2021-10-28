US regulators bans China Telecom over security concerns

US regulators are expelling a unit of Telecom Ltd., one of the country's three major state-owned carriers, from the American market as a national security threat amid rising tension with Beijing.

Telecom (Americas) Corp. is required to stop providing domestic interstate and service in the within 60 days, under an order approved Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC cited the danger that Beijing might use the company eavesdrop or disrupt U.S. communications and "engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the

The Biden administration has extended efforts begun under then-President Donald Trump to limit access to U.S. technology and markets for state-owned Chinese due to concern they were security risks or helping with military development. Telecom is among that were expelled from U.S. stock exchanges under an order by Trump barring Americans from investing in them.

The FCC said in 2019 that due to security concerns it planned to revoke licenses granted nearly two decades ago to China Telecom and another state-owned carrier, China Unicom Ltd. It rejected a license application by the third carrier, China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Americas' ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks, said an FCC announcement.

The company's conduct and communications to U.S. government agencies demonstrate a lack of candor, trustworthiness and reliability, the FCC said, without giving details.

The Chinese government has said it would take steps to protect its but has yet to announce any retaliation over their status in the U.S. market.

The telecom companies are on a U.S. government blacklist of entities deemed by the Pentagon to be involved in military development. Others include state-owned oil companies, suppliers of processor chips and video technology and construction, aerospace, rocketry, shipbuilding and nuclear power equipment companies.

Beijing warns US support for Taiwan poses ‘huge risks’

China condemned the US’s latest overture toward Taiwan, warning that ties between the two count­ries faced “huge risks” just weeks after Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed to hold a video summit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for greater participation by Taiwan in UN organisations violated the “one China” understanding between Beijing and Washington.

