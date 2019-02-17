WB BJP leader among three held for his daughter's kidnapping

A and two others were arrested in West Bengal's district on Sunday in connection with the kidnapping of his daughter, a senior police said.

Batyabyal's daughter, who was kidnapped at gunpoint on Thursday, was "rescued" from neighbouring district, he said.

In a joint operation with police, a police team from traced the 22-year-old woman to Dalkhola railway station area on Sunday morning, the said.

Batyabyal and two of his associates were arrested after preliminary investigation indicated that they played a role in the kidnapping, he added.

"We have rescued the girl from Dalkhola this morning. She is fine and we are talking to her to find out what had actually happened. We have also arrested the girl's father who seems to have played an important role in the kidnapping," Superintendent of Police told

Asked about the motive behind the kidnapping, Singh said, "There are two aspects to it. There is a family problem, gaining political mileage could also be the motive. We are probing the matter. We are grilling the three."



Batyabyal, who switched to the BJP from the around five months ago, was detained on Saturday night. Police came to know about his daughter's location after questioning him, a district police source said.

Before joining the TMC, Batyabal was a district committee member of the CPI(M).

His daughter's kidnapping had sparked tensions in Labhpur, with protesters blocking the Suri-Katwa road for three days.

On Saturday, a mob attacked local TMC MLA Manirul Islam's vehicle and chased him, forcing him to take refuge in the local police station. Police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the mob.

The BJP's district leadership had alleged that TMC-backed goons were behind the kidnapping.

