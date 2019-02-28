WB govt offers redressal to e-tail consumers too: minister

The West Bengal Consumers Affairs department Thursday said it has broadbased its services by offering redressal to consumers who have complaints relating to products purchased online.

said the department is keeping a close watch on

"Consumers who feel that they were cheated after buying products or can approach us. We will address their concerns as we do for others," Pande said at an interactive session with the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce here.

The said orders delivered by consumer courts there should not be challenged.

"Expenses are very low in consumer courts compared to regular courts of law. We have also engaged NGOs for assisting a poor consumer," Pande said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)