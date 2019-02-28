Parking facility at 10 Aqua Line stations from March 4: NMRC

People will be able to park their vehicles on the premises of the 10 stations of the Noida-Greater metro line from March 4, its operator Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said Thursday.

The stations at Sector 51, 76, 101, 81, 137, 142, Knowledge Park, Pari Chowk, 1 and will be available for parking to the public, a said.

Four of these stations -- Sector 51, Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park and Sector 142 are also among those that witness the maximum footfall and generate the maximum revenue, according to the

"People will be given (Quick Response) QR-coded tickets for parking, which will be available for a charge," P D Upadhyay said.

Any four-wheeler will be charged Rs 20 for first six hours, Rs 10 for every additional two hours and the maximum charge per day has been capped at Rs 40, he said.

The parking rates for two-wheelers have been fixed at half the fare of four-wheelers, he added.

A monthly parking pass for four-wheelers will cost Rs 800, while that for a two-wheeler will be available at Rs 400, Upadhyay said.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line runs through 21 stations, all elevated, covering a distance of 29.7 km as it connects the twin cities in western Uttar Pradesh's Nagar district.

The rapid rail service was opened for public on January 26 and has recorded a footfall of 3.24 lakh passengers daily average of 10,458 -- in its first month, generating a revenue of Rs 1.02 crore during the period, according to the

