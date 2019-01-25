WB Guv greets people on R Day eve

Keshari Friday greeted the people on the eve of the country's 70th and said that it is the citizen's responsibility to see that functions in a truly constitutional, legal and dignified manner.

"This is the day when we should resolve to make every effort needed to secure the dreams of our founding fathers, he said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

stressed that the citizens protect the integrity of the country and ensure that the countrys sovereignty was not encroached ipon.

As responsible citizens our duty is to ensure by all means that no encroachment in our sovereignty is done and no harm to integrity of our country be allowed. As a largest of the world we have consciously adopted Parliamentary form of government.

It is the responsibility of all of us to see that functions in a truly constitutional, legal and dignified manner, he added.

The also extended his best wishes to the people of the state for their well-being being and happiness.

