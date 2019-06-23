We did nothing wrong against Japan in final match: Marijne

Indian women's team head Sunday said his players dished out a perfect game against hosts in the summit clash of the FIH Series Finals here.

beat champions 3-1 in the final match Sunday to clinch the title. The Indian team has already secured a place in the final round of the 2020 qualifiers by entering the final of this tournament.

"It was a hard-fought match, it was a difficult match. We did nothing wrong," Marijne said after the match.

"I think we defended very well, we play fast combination and have a good drag-flick. She (drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur) was impressive again today," he added.

Gurjit was adjudged the highest scorer of the tournament with 11 strikes to her name while was declared the of the tournament.

The final round tournament of the 2020 qualifiers will be held later this year but the venue is yet to be decided by the federation. Marijne hoped that the qualifying tournament is held in

"We are happy with the 500 points. When we came here, our mission was 500 points. Hopefully, we will be given the advantage to play at home (in the final round of Olympic qualifiers) and that will be great," he said.

Minister hailed the Indian women's team for winning the tournament.

"Here comes the great news! clinched the Women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating 3-1 in the finals at What an amazing games displayed by Indian Women team. CONGRATULATIONS GIRLS!" he wrote on his official handle.

Rejiju also mentioned about forward continuing to play in the tournament even though her father passed away on Friday.

"Indian Lalremsiami's father expired when India was to play a crucial semifinal at that would determine if India's Olympics dream would be alive," the minister wrote.

"She told coach, 'I want to make my father proud. I want to stay, play and make sure India qualifies'.

