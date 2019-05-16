The worry gnawing attending the 72nd Film Festival is the nation's absence in the event's official selection. That is the broad drift of the pronouncements being made in Pavilion on the French Riviera, where filmmakers from the world's most populous nation gather to explore wider avenues.

Two men who have seen better times in Delhi-based and Malayali filmmaker Shaji N Karun are among those who are making the trip to the French Riviera this year. Twenty-five years ago, in 1994, both Bedi and Shaji had a film each playing on the Croisette.

Bedi has already arrived in Cannes; Shaji is expected to fly in on Friday along with two filmmakers, and Madhur Bhandarkar, to complete the Indian delegation here led by in his official capacity as the

While Shaji's "Swaham" was in the main Competition in 1994 that was the last time had a film in the running for the festival's Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen", produced by Bedi, was in programme.

In the quarter century that has passed since then, India's presence in the festival has been at best patchy despite the nation's thriving movie industry growing significantly in terms of numbers. Quality, however, has remained under a cloud.

and Central Board of (CBFC) chief admits that requires far greater "creative presence" in the Film Festival.

"Business efforts are definitely needed, networking is also required but nothing could be better than greater creative participation in the festival," he said while addressing a session in the here.

He began his talk by emphasising the feeling that the Pavilion in the serves as "a home away from home" for Indian movie industry professionals who attend the event.

"The first thing I did on getting here was order a masala chai," Joshi said.

"I suggest that everybody should order one. Masala chai sums up the spirit of the "



Younger Indian filmmakers such as Rima Das, here for the fourth year in a row, credit with exposing them to the wider world of cinema.

"Cannes has been a I have learnt a great deal here as a filmmaker," she said.

Masala chai might give Das and her ilk a high like it invariably does no matter who imbibes brew, but nothing can compensate for the global openings that a festival such as this offers.

Most Indian filmmakers, especially those working in the regional movie-making centres, which have in recent times delivered some strikingly good cinema, need to appreciate the advantages of cracking Cannes open for their works.

