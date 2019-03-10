'We spoiled the party' - Mbappe agonises over Man Utd defeat

said he was left "stunned" by Paris Saint-Germain's gut-wrenching exit from in midweek as Manchester United pulled off an improbable comeback in the last 16.

Marcus Rashford's 94th-minute penalty at the gave United a 3-1 win in to send the English club through on away goals after becoming the first team in the competition's history to overturn a 2-0 home defeat.

"I'm stunned. I haven't been able to sleep," Mbappe told in an interview.

"It's difficult, we'd worked so hard to get to this point and we're disappointed. We're going to try and pick ourselves back up."



PSG's game at Nantes this weekend was postponed although they remain well clear of second-placed and all but assured a sixth title in seven seasons.

Thomas Tuchel's men are also through to the last four of the French Cup, but Mbappe admitted it was hard to look ahead to rest of the season with the pain of Wednesday's defeat still raw.

"Honestly, it's hard to give it too much thought because was our goal. The stadium was full for a magnificent occasion, we spoiled the party. We didn't want to ruin it but in the end we did."



However, the 20-year-old allayed any fears among PSG fans that his immediate future could lie elsewhere in the wake of the club's latest European failure.

"I think I will be here, that's guaranteed even," he said.

"With this elimination and all the problems it's going to create, there's no point in my personal situation being added to it. So there, that's clear and precise.

