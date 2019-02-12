West Bengal govt appoints Meena as additional CEO

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The West Bengal government Tuesday appointed Onkar Singh Meena as the additional chief electoral officer (ACEO), a notification said.

Meena has been appointed as ACEO and ex-officio secretary of the Home and Hills department, it said.

Meena, who was in-charge of the Housing department, was replaced by Khalil Ahmed, it said.

Ahmed would also hold additional charge of commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the secretary of the Fire and Emergency department, the notification added.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 22:45 IST

