West Bengal govt appoints Meena as additional CEO

The government Tuesday appointed Singh Meena as the additional chief electoral officer (ACEO), a notification said.

Meena has been appointed as ACEO and ex-officio of the Home and Hills department, it said.

Meena, who was in-charge of the Housing department, was replaced by Khalil Ahmed, it said.

Ahmed would also hold additional charge of of and the of the Fire and Emergency department, the notification added.

