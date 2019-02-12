West Bengal govt appoints Meena as additional CEO

-
ALSO READ
State yet to receive MHA notice on city police chief: Mamata
Kolkata Police chief expresses regret for not meeting poll panel: Bengal govt writes to EC
Centre tells Bengal government to take disciplinary action against Kolkata Police chief
CEC seeks explanation on Kolkata police chief's absence in meet; CM says sorry
MHA wants action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, writes to West Bengal government
-
The West Bengal government Tuesday appointed Onkar Singh Meena as the additional chief electoral officer (ACEO), a notification said.
Meena has been appointed as ACEO and ex-officio secretary of the Home and Hills department, it said.
Meena, who was in-charge of the Housing department, was replaced by Khalil Ahmed, it said.
Ahmed would also hold additional charge of commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the secretary of the Fire and Emergency department, the notification added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU