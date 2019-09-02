West Indies 45/2 at stumps on day three

The West Indies were 45 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day three, needing another 423 runs for an improbable win against India in the second Test against the West Indies here on Sunday.

Brief Scores:



India 1st Innings 416 all out.

India 2nd Innings: 168/4 decl in 54.4 overs (Rahane not out 64, Vihari 53 not out; Roach 3/28).

West Indies 1st Innings 117 all out in 47.1 overs and 45/2 in 13 overs.

