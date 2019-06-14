White House press secretary Sarah Sanders resigns

Sarah Sanders, who famously said that God "wanted to become president" has resigned, becoming the latest senior aide of the US to exit his administration.

Trump made the surprise announcement on that Sanders will step down at the end of the month.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful will be leaving the at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of ...," Trump said in a tweet on Thursday.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for of - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!" tweeted the US

Sanders, 36, has been a loyal mouthpiece, famously saying that God "wanted to become president".

Only the third woman to serve in the prestigious position, Sanders is the daughter of popular and former

Later at a event, Trump praised Sanders.

"We've been through a lot together. She's tough, and she's good. You also have tough and bad, right? She's tough but she's good. She's great. And she's going to be leaving the service of her country and she's going to be going - I guess you could say the private sector but I hope she's going she comes from a great state, Arkansas.

"That's a state I won by a lot, so I like it. We love Arkansas. She's going to be going back to Arkansas with her great family. Her husband is fantastic, Trump said.

Her credibility was questioned during a combative tenure that saw press briefings all but relegated to a thing of the past.

She started out as before replacing in the top post in July 2017.

The outgoing said it was one of the "greatest jobs she could ever have".

"This has been the honour of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country, and particularly to work for this president.

"He has accomplished so much in these two-and-a-half years, and it's truly been something I will treasure forever. It's one of the greatest jobs I could ever have. I've loved every minute, even the hard minutes. I've loved it, Sanders said.

She praised Trump and his team.

"I love the president; I love the team that I've had the opportunity to work for. The president is surrounded by some of the most incredible and most talented people you could ever imagine, and it's truly the most special experience. The only one I can think of that might top it just a little bit is the fact that I'm a mom, Sanders said.

She vowed to "be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda. I know he's going to have an incredible six more years and get a lot more done, like what we're here to celebrate today.

Sanders said, "I do not know, when asked if she is considering running for of Arkansas. "I learned long time ago never to rule anything out," she told the reporters.

Later talking to a group of reporters, Sanders said she wanted to spend time with her family and kids who are growing. She has three kids of seven, five and four years of age.

Early this year Indian American departed the White House as the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)