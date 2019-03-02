3 booked under Gangster Act

Three persons have been booked under the stringent Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said Saturday.
Ayyub (42), Inderjit (38) and Vijay (38) have been booked under the act in view of their past criminal history, police officer said.
The accused are out on bail in connection with cases of rape, cow slaughter and quarrelling cases, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU