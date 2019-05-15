Youth creates flutter at Congress presser

-
ALSO READ
Australia: President Kovind finds similarity between Bharat Mata and Parramatta
Emotion runs high as bodies of two slain CRPF troopers reach Kolkata
Ranchi: Thousands gather to pay tribute to martyred CRPF jawan
Rahul Gandhi condemns Amritsar attack
Given home ministry, will bomb traitors: BJP lawmaker
-
A Maharashtra youth created a flutter in the Congress headquarters when he suddenly raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" during the daily media briefing of the party.
While Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was addressing the media and attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by addressing him as "Ajay Singh Bisht", the youth, Nachiketa from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, got up from his seat and started raising slogans with the national flag in his hand.
He was also objecting to the Congress leader using "Ajay Singh Bisht" for Adityanath and later questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi "for not doing any development work in Amethi".
He was quickly whisked away by Congress workers and security guards. He later claimed before curious mediamen that he was an MA in defence and strategic studies and was an "inactive" BJP member.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU