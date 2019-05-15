JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Former swimming champ dies in accident

FAA grilled again over Boeing 737 MAX crisis
Business Standard

Youth creates flutter at Congress presser

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Maharashtra youth created a flutter in the Congress headquarters when he suddenly raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" during the daily media briefing of the party.

While Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was addressing the media and attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by addressing him as "Ajay Singh Bisht", the youth, Nachiketa from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, got up from his seat and started raising slogans with the national flag in his hand.

He was also objecting to the Congress leader using "Ajay Singh Bisht" for Adityanath and later questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi "for not doing any development work in Amethi".

He was quickly whisked away by Congress workers and security guards. He later claimed before curious mediamen that he was an MA in defence and strategic studies and was an "inactive" BJP member.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 21:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU