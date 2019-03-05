Will Smith to play Williams sisters' father in 'King Richard'

is set to play father of icons Venus and Williams in the biopic " Richard".

According to Variety, the film will focus on overcoming hardship, scepticism, controversy, and his own troubled past to instruct his daughters, starting when they were four years old on the courts of Compton, - despite having no background in the sport.

" Richard" will be based on a script by Zach Baylin, which was a runner-up on the 2018 Black List.

stars in their own way, has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, starting with in 1999 and Venus has seven Grand Slam singles to her credit, starting with in 2000. The sisters share 14 Grand Slam doubles championships combined.

Tim and are attached as producers. Smith will also produce.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)