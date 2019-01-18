Will undertake policy measures after weighing challenges: RBI Guv on Brexit

Reserve Governor Friday said the will undertake policy responses after carefully weighing the challenges and opportunities with regards to developments around

He said there are consequential policy challenges for which enjoys strong trade and investment relations with the UK and the EU.

India's external sector has remained resilient in recent period despite terms of trade losses due to the firming up of international crude prices and uncertain global demand conditions, the said while speaking at Investors' Roundtable, 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 here.

With reference to Brexit, Das said Indian companies and policy makers need to suitably weigh challenges and accordingly re-strategise to respond appropriately.

As a few advanced economies are on the path of monetary policy normalisation, the said there has been global portfolio rebalancing away from EMEs, including

Das also said while positive policy settings and continued macroeconomic stability helped contain India's external vulnerabilities, a close monitoring of external sector is required, given the sharp movements in global and global financial market volatility.

"These are the two global shocks that have implications for our and financial flows," he said.

Uncertainties prevails over Brexit, after British MPs rejected the grand plan of British earlier this week. She has called cross-party talks to put together a "Plan B" by Monday.

There are apprehension that the March 29 deadline could be pushed back give May more time to reach another deal or possibly call another referendum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)