Haryanas 8 boxing golds help them overtake Delhi; Maha on top

Haryanamade a big move on Friday with two more days to go in the Khelo India Youth Games, as hosts touched a new milestone of 200 medals.

bagged an incredible eight gold medals only in

Then they added two more from the three Kabaddi finals they featured in to take their gold haul for the day to 10 and a total of 48.

That helped them move ahead of Delhi, who were pushed to third with 47 gold medals, a said.

Maharashtra, who also had a good day with eight gold medals, five from boxing, two from and one from table tennis, moved from 68 to 76 golds.

with 76 gold, 57 silver and 67 bronze also reached 200 medals to maintain their pole position,



with 48 gold, 45 silver and 54 bronze have 147 and with 47 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze have 127 medals.

The day saw 20 gold in boxing, four in tennis, four in Kabaddi and two in table being decided and it was Haryanas big day.

boxers went all out with eight gold medals.

Ankit Narwal (Boys Under-17, 52kg), Vanshaj (Boys Under-17, 57kg) and (Girls Under-17, 60kg) were comfortable winners as they led the Haryana surge.

Meanwhile,in tennis, Madhya Pradeshs Mahak Jain won the Girls Under-21 gold medal beating Maharashtras Mihika Yadav 6-4, 6-1, while Dev Javia of powered past Aryaan Bhatia of Maharastra 7-5, 6-3 to win the Boys U-17 singles gold medal.

Haryana won two gold medals in Kabaddi, while and took one gold each in table

