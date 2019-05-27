Sachin passes dad's message of not taking short-cuts to son

legend Tendulkar says he followed his father's advice of not taking short-cuts in his journey and has passed on the same message to his son, who is a budding left-arm pacer.

The cricketer's son, Arjun Tendulkar, played in the recently concluded and shone with both ball and the bat.

He was picked up by the Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb for the for Rs 5 lakh and also played in the semi-finals on Saturday held at the

Asked if he advises his son on how to handle pressure, Tendulkar said, "He is passionate and I have not forced him for anything. I never forced him to play He earlier used to play football, then he developed interest in and now he is playing "



"I told him whatever you do in life, dont take a short-cut, which my father (Ramesh Tendulkar) told me, and I tell him exactly the same thing...you will need to work hard and then it is upto you how you fare," he told reporters here.

To another query, the Master Blaster said like other parents, he also expects his son to perform well.

"He (Arjun) needs to do what he and his team want to do. It's [T20 Mumbai League] a very good platform and the ups and downs provide a real-life experience. It is important to learn and develop, its a process," he said.

"Once a student of this game, a student for rest of your life. Thats what I try and tell him. Results will be in Gods hand, but to make an effort is in our hands," he said.

on previous occasions bowled to the Indian team in the nets be it during in England in 2017 or before the T20 versus in December 2017.

